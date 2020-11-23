Enjoy the Simple Joy of Babies Seeing Clearly for the First Time

If the news of 2020 is too heavy for you and you would like a break, I have something you need to see. It's a compilation of moments that show babies who are seeing clearly for the first time.

These little ones are precious. Poke My Heart shared this on Facebook a few days ago.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology documents the many eye issues that babies and young children can have. It's hard to understand that some of these children may have never seen their parents clearly ever.

I don't think I'm alone in wanting more stories like this that relieve some of the heaviness of what seems like daily pandemic news. This ABC News story of a baby seeing for the first time is also being shared again.

Want another? I can help with that. Another mother shared video of her baby seeing her for the first time.

I've learned to appreciate occasional moments of innocence this year. It's good to remember there are families who face challenges like this that most of us can't even imagine.