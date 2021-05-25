Evansville PD Gives Update On Monday Afternoon Crash

The Evansville Police Department gave an update on a Monday afternoon crash that resulted in a man being placed on life support.

EPD Chief Mike Thompson wrote in a news release that the crash happened at roughly 3:47 p.m. at the intersection of Yellowstone and Curtis Street. While officers were responding, they were advised that one of the male drivers shot himself in the head after crashing.

According to the release, an Evansville Community Service Officer came across the crash before calls to 911 started and assisted with life-saving measures before EMS and fire personnel arrived. They were able to get a pulse back on the male driver before he was transported to Wyoming Medical Center.

The female driver of the other vehicle was checked out by EMS, but she refused to be taken to the hospital. Her injuries were reportedly minor and she was "very emotionally affected by the nature of the incident."

Natrona County Victim Services was called to the scene to offer assistance to those impacted by the incident.

"The brown Ford F-150 was northbound on Curtis and was attempting to make a left-hand turn, the female driver saw the southbound red Dodge with its turn signal on to go right onto Yellowstone," the release states. "The male driver of the Dodge truck accelerated straight instead of turning as the turn signal indicated causing a head on crash with the Ford. Airbags in both vehicles were deployed. Witnesses of the crash stopped to render aid and spoke to both drivers, who indicated they were both ok, before the male retrieved a handgun and shot himself while sitting in his truck."

Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor to the accident.

Names are not being released out of respect for the drivers and their family members who are with a loved one at the hospital.