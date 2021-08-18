Exciting Indoor Options For Your Bored Kids in Central Wyoming

Rain is in the forecast for the next couple days in Central Wyoming and with summer break winding down, you don't want the kids to waste any days stuck in the house! You want to give them options to stay busy and entertained. Luckily in Casper and the surrounding areas there are many options and you have to look far to find an activity that will be fun for the entire family.

Casper is home to many museums: Werner Wildlife Museum, The Nicolaysen Art Museum, Tate Geological Museum, National Historic Trails Center and the Casper Planetarium are some of the options for learning and entertaining.

Indoor Swimming and Playing is also on the table: Casper Family Aquatic Center, Casper Recreation Center, Old Town Family Fun and Jump Craze Trampoline Park. Casper Indoor Golf and Bowling are options as well.

Rainy days are great to take in the movie you've been wanting to see with the kids too. There are many movie options available in the Casper areas too. Rialto Movie Palace, Fox III Savers Theater, America Luxury Movie Palace, Studio City East and Studio City Mesa are all the movie theaters for your viewing pleasure.

It's nice to see that even when the weather turns unfavorable, there are options for you and the kids to not waste one of the final days of summer vacation just sitting around the house. Of course, when the weather is nice the options are endless in Central Wyoming, so take advantage of them and have fun!

30 Photos That Show Just How Much Casper Has Changed in 15 Years It is easy to forget the how quickly the world changes around us. These photos show how much Casper has changed in a relatively short period of time.

Top 40 Restaurants Casper Wants Right Now