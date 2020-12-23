Excuse Me, But Do You Know You Have 3 Bears Napping in Your Yard?

Bears and people aren't that different. Sometimes you just need to take a load off and grab a nap which is exactly what a family of bears recently did in a neighbor's yard.

See if you can't identify with this bear mom who was just trying to grab a little shut-eye.

Here's what the person who captured the video said:

We have bears in our area and this mom and her 2 cubs decided to pay us a visit. The mom, of course, was the one taking the nap (well deserved, no doubt) and the cubs were doing what they do-PLAY!

I love that they put the play in ALL CAPS. Few living things in existence play has hard as bear cubs. Since male bears don't normally hang around, a bear mom raises kids solo. Can you imagine how exhausting that must be? If you watched the video all the way through, you saw that even the cubs eventually wore themselves out and caught some z's.

Naps are underrated even in the world of bears. Now, if you'll excuse me...