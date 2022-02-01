Warning: Do not screenshot that private Facebook Messenger chat unless you want the other person to know you did.

Facebook — now Meta — CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a few new major changes for Facebook Messenger aimed to dramatically increase privacy on the social media platform.

Notifications will soon be sent to someone if you screenshot a disappearing message that's part of a Secret Conversation, due to end-to-end encryption.

Zuckerberg shared the news via Facebook.

"New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message," Zuckerberg wrote. "We’re also adding GIFs, stickers, and reactions to encrypted chats too."

This means a copy of your chat will exist even if the messages have disappeared in the app, so someone will potentially always have receipts of what you said.

The 37-year-old mogul provided a demonstration on what will appear if you screenshot a message by having a conversation with partner Priscilla Chan.

Mark Zuckerberg via Facebook

Chan captured a screenshot of Zuckerberg making a dad joke about a supercomputer, showing how the notification will operate once vanishing messages are enabled.

Facebook users applauded the company's changes, even making a few jokes in the process.

"I really needed this feature in 2009 when I used to drunk message," one person wrote, while another gave their suggestion on what feature the platform should add next: "We need voice note on comment section…"

Facebook Messenger users can now also reply to Messenger DMs by swiping the message or simply touching and holding it to select "Reply."

Facebook introduced disappearing messages in November 2020, on both Messenger and Instagram. The social media giant made the move in part to provide additional protection to users.