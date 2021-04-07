Walmart Employee Fired, Does NOT Take It Well

"ATTENTION ALL WALMART SHOPPERS! You many now climb out from whatever you are hiding under and resume shopping. Slightly dented car and damaged goods now for sale on isles 6 - 11."

Pardon me I'm just trying to figure out what the manager said to the shoppers after a fired Walmart employee crashed a car through the front door and kept going.

"Clean up on ALL AISLES! - CLEAN UP ON AISLE EVERYWHERE!"

Police finally convinced him to stop driving his car through the Concord, North Carolina store. It was a 32-year-old employee who had just been fired from the store.

I'm going out on a limb here, but I think maybe one of the reasons he was fired was anger issues. Just saying.

For those who are curious he was driving a 2015 Volkswagen Passat. I'm sure his insurance premiums are about to go up.

Now I'm curious, how many of you have ever wanted to drive your car through a Walmart? Do you think that's why they started curbside pickup? Maybe they worried that too many people were becoming too lazy to walk into the store? ANYWAY!

The police department released photos showing the smashed front door, damage inside the store, and the smashed-up car after it came to a stop. You can see those photos here.

No one inside the store was hurt but I'm sure some were scared. I'm sure some took their phones out to take pictures and were glad they were there to see it.

The suspect is being held on a $100,000 bond. But if he was just fired from Walmart, I doubt he has that kinda cash.

BONUS VIDEO from a local TV news station.