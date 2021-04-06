New Study Claims Wyoming Is One of the Worst States for Working From Home

The COVID -19 pandemic has changed the world in more ways than one. With the advent of social distancing, the coronavirus completely changed how the vast majority of us work, whether it be wearing facial covering full time or leaving the office setting completely to work from home.

A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, compares all fifty states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics to rank each to determine the "2021 Best States for Working from Home".

While the Cowboy State didn't land at the bottom of the list, we were pretty close to it. Wyoming ranked 45th overall, with only Montana, Arkansas, Mississippi, North Dakota, Hawaii and Alaska respectively scoring lower.

The two major metrics that added to Wyoming's overall score:

Work Environment: 40th

Living Environment: 37th

Prior to the pandemic, only about 20% of all employed people whose jobs could be done from home actually worked from home all or most of the time. According to the WalletHub study, now that number has risen to 71%, a whopping 54% have stated they would want to continue working from home after the pandemic ends.

I'm not sure about the masses, but I personally work better from the office, where I have much less distractions, like children and television, for example.