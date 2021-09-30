Foggy White & Gold Tops Casper Mountain Wyoming

A change of season comes to the higher elevations of Wyoming.

For those down in the lower lands they see the gradual turning of the leaves. For those who visit the high country, a touch of snow is added.

On Wednesday evening 09/28/21 a light rain settled over Casper Wyoming. This was a cool front moving into the area. By the next morning, a Wednesday, the people of Casper woke to wet streets and a the sight of Casper Mountain capped in a white cloud.

Up on top of Casper mountain it was just cool enough to cause a clean light snow to fall between the fading golden leaves.

Winter does not always come rushing in to Wyoming. Sometimes it is a gentle change of season.

What a perfect time for a drive. Here's what we saw:

White & Gold Decorate Casper Mountain Wyoming