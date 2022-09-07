Food Bank of Wyoming Prepares for Hunger Action Month

Food Bank of Wyoming is doubling down on key initiatives to support Wyoming’s communities and Hunger Relief Partners in an effort to raise critical funds so people don’t have to choose between basic necessities like food and rent; the Food Bank is hosting a month-long fundraiser and additional events to take action against hunger and raise awareness about food insecurity in Wyoming.

In Wyoming, 1 in 6 children do not know where their next meal will come from, and families are struggling under the added weight of historic inflation. With partners across the state, Food Bank of Wyoming helps nourish communities by providing food to over 160 Hunger Relief Partners in Wyoming and through their signature programs like Totes of Hope which provides weekend food for kids in rural communities and mobile pantries, according to a press release from the Food Bank of Wyoming.

In 2021, Food Bank of Wyoming and their Hunger Relief Partners distributed enough food for over 10 million meals to people in need.

What will Food Bank of Wyoming be doing in September?

Inspiring action, lending a hand, and raising $25,000 to feed Wyoming are just a few ways the Food Bank will be taking part in Hunger Action Month.

The organization encourages those who can to donate to the Hunger Action Month Fundraiser, which will be matched dollar for dollar by Powder River Energy Foundation with the support of CoBank and Basin Electric. This matched fundraiser will directly impact people facing food insecurity. For every $1 given during the campaign, enough food for eight meals will be provided to help Wyomingites who need it most. Donate today.

"Food Bank of Wyoming invites individuals and communities across the state to join us in ensuring our neighbors have enough nutritious food to eat. The number of Wyoming households facing food insecurity remains high, so the best way for you to take action during the month of September is to make a financial contribution to Food Bank of Wyoming. Every dollar remains in the state and 96 cents of every dollar goes directly to our programs," says Rachel Bailey, Food Bank of Wyoming’s Executive Director.

Other Ways to Help

Other ways to get involved include volunteering your time with Food Bank of Wyoming, raising your voice for people experiencing food insecurity, and creating a virtual food drive.

About Food Bank of Wyoming

Food Bank of Wyoming is the largest hunger-relief organization in Wyoming and provides food and essentials directly to people facing hunger and through more than 160 Hunger Relief Partners across the state. We’ve put the power of community to work for our neighbors in need. We serve as the Wyoming Distribution Center of Food Bank of the Rockies, which is a proud member of the Feeding America network. Everything we do is fueled by the support of our community and donors, and every dollar raised in Wyoming stays in Wyoming. For more information, visit wyomingfoodbank.org.

