“Food From The Field” Program Helps Feed The Hungry In Wyoming

Jennie Gordon, the First Lady of Wyoming is on a mission to end hunger in Wyoming.

There are currently 70,000 food-insecure families in Wyoming, and with the COVID-19 Pandemic, that number will surely be on the rise.

First Lady of Wyoming Jennie Gordon, the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, and participating processors have teamed up to streamline game meat donation to food pantries statewide through the "Food From the Field" program.

All Wyoming hunters need to do is donate their meat to participating local processors, hunters are invited to make a financial contribution to cover the cost of processing if they can. Wyoming Hunger Initiative will cover the remaining cost and local processors will prepare the meat for local organizations that will distribute the food to our neighbors in need.

If you are a Hunter but plan to keep your meat to feed your family, there are other ways that you can help.

The Commissioner License (also referred to as a tag) offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a Wyoming deer, antelope, or elk tag in any open unit with any legal weapon across the state.

If you follow this link and purchase your raffle tickets for the Commissioner License the money will go towards helping the Wyoming Hunger Initiative help Wyoming families in need.