Forbes Says Wyoming’s One of the Riskiest States to Travel To

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Wyoming has become quite the travel risk of late and one of the nationally respected publications is calling us out for it. Forbes Magazine has said that because of our alarming rate of Covid-19 cases, Wyoming is one of the riskiest states to travel to.

At some point during the pandemic, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before it was Wyoming's time to become a 'hotspot', which is currently is. And as of now, we rank not only in the top ten riskiest states to travel to, as declared by Forbes, but also as number four on the list. Only South Dakota, North Dakota, and Iowa ranked ahead of us on that list.

As stated by Forbes, 43.4 percent of Covid-19 tests in the state are testing positive, along with 125 daily new cases for every 100,000 people in the Wyoming. As of Tuesday (November 17th), 12 counties in Wyoming, including Laramie County, have mask mandates.

Gov. Mark Gordon made a terse comment during his press conference last Friday when he mentioned that some people are "knuckleheads" for not taking enough safety precautions while the virus continues to spread rampantly throughout the state. The quote from the governor made it into Forbes magazine.

Illinois, Utah, and Wisconsin also showed up in the Forbes Magazine article as risky states to travel to within their top ten list.

In the meantime, stay safe and wear a mask, Wyoming.