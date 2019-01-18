Valentines flowers? Chocolate? How about both?

If you know me, you know I haven't met a peanut butter cup I didn't love. I'm a huge fan of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. I mean, hello. It's chocolate and peanut butter... what could be better? I would actually go so far as to say that I would prefer to receive these chocolate goodies on Valentine's Day than I would flowers.

Luckily, we no longer have to choose between the two.

Walmart is selling Reese's Peanut Butter Cup bouquets. OK, I have to be honest here. They are also selling other candy bouquets like Twizzlers, Baby Ruth, Forrero Rocher, and Kit Kat. It's a genius idea actually to put candy and flowers, arguable the two most bought items around Valentine's Day, together as one.

Each bouquet is loaded with your favorite candies on a stick (still in their packaging) and flowers to match.