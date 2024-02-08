Need Tax Help Casper? United Way of Natrona County Has the Solution

If you are in need of free assistance with filing your taxes, United Way of Natrona County has once again partnered with Wyoming Free Tax Service, the City of Casper “One Cent Funding” and local volunteers to provide free tax preparation.

A press release from the United Way of Natrona County stated:

Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service and the City of Casper “One Cent Funding”. United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County.

IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals beginning Tuesday, January 30th running through Saturday, April 6th.

This year services will be provided at:

Aspen Creek: 800 Werner Court, Suite 130 -150, Casper Area Link: Green Route

Hours: Tuesday - Friday, 10:00 am - 3:00pm, Saturday 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come first serve basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A full schedule of hours of operation along with a list of necessary paperwork required can be found here: VITA 2024 SEASON | United Way of Natrona County (unitedwaync.com or the United Way of Natrona County Facebook page.

Questions can be directed to (307) 333-5095.

