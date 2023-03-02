United Way of Natrona County Hosting the 13th Annual ‘Eat, Drink & Be Caring Event’

Enjoy a meal at one of your favorite Casper restaurants on Thursday, March 9th, 2023, to support Untied Way and 35 great Natrona County Nonprofits. Participating restaurants will donate 10% of their proceeds on your behalf.

United Way of Natrona County will once again partner with many local restaurants and local business owners who graciously give 10% back of all sales on March 9th to support 35 local nonprofits in Natrona County.

Participating businesses include:

Backwards Distilling Company

Eggington's

FireRock Steakhouse

Franks Butcher Shop

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Guadalajara

Hooch's Bar and Drive-Thru

HQ BBQ

J's Pub & Grill

Little Shop of Burgers

Old Chicago

Petro Club

Remington's Restaurant at the Ramkota

Schlotzsky's

Silver Fox Steakhouse

Spirits Lounge at the Ramkota

Thai Kitchen Restaurant

Wild Pony Coffee

Wyoming Ale Works

Wyoming's Rib & Chop

This is our 13th year partnering with our amazing local business owners who give so much to this community. They have stepped up to the challenge to #liveunited and give back to our community. All proceeds from to this event support United Way of Natrona County’s 2023 Annual Campaign. Ninety-Nine percent of all donations stay in Natrona County. United Way provides opportunities to invest in the community and is a leader in convening partners to impact local residents every year by providing individuals with local resources.

Please join us by stopping by one of the participating local businesses on March 9th.

Additional information on participating restaurants please visit our Natrona County Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/UWNatrona.

Questions can be directed to the United Way of Natrona County office at (307) 237-9367.

