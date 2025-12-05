2026 United Way Grant Applications Now Open for Natrona County Nonprofits

Starting on Monday, December 8th, 2025, local non-profit organizations can apply for grants through the United Way of Natrona County.

A recent press release from the United Way of Natrona County states:

Despite continued financial challenges facing families and organizations—including inflation and an ongoing economic downturn—the 2026 United Way Workplace Campaign remains steady and strong. The generosity of local donors, including your neighbors, family, and friends, allows United Way to provide critical support to agencies serving our community.

Eligible organizations must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Natrona County with a verified human-service need, offering programs in Basic Needs, Health & Wellness, or Youth Development. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis, and due to the increased need for funding, the grant process may close prior to December 19.

United Way of Natrona County CEO, Nikki Strickland, stated:

Our strength comes directly from the people and organizations of Natrona County. Their generosity fuels our support of 35 local nonprofits and has sustained United Way’s impact for nearly seven decades. This community truly embodies what it means to unite for positive change.

The application window will open on December 8th and is scheduled to remain available through December 19th, unless early closure becomes necessary due to volume.

For more information on applying for this grant, click here. For questions about the grant process, email charlize@unitedwaync.com.

