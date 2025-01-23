United Way of Natrona County Offering Free Tax Preparation Services

Do You Need Assistance With Filing Your Income Taxes?

If you are in need of FREE assistance with filing your taxes, the United Way of Natrona County along with the VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program have the solution.

Beginning Tuesday, January 28th through Saturday, April 5th, the United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of local residents.

IRS trained and certified volunteers will provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals at Aspen Creek, on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be no appointments.

Details:

WHEN: January 28th - April 5th | Tuesday - Friday, 10: 00 am - 3:00 pm and Saturdays, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

WHERE: Aspen Creek - 800 Werner Court, Suite 130 - 150, Casper, WY 82601 (Casper Area Link: Green Route)

COST: Free

What To Bring:

Government issued photo ID

Social security cards or ITIN letters for taxpayers & dependents

All W-2 & 1099 forms for the tax year

Bank account numbers for direct deposit

Evidence for deductions, such as mortgage interest, property taxes, charitable contributions, and medical expenses

Receipts for child care expenses & the provider's tax ID number

Prior year tax return

This service is available thanks to Untied Way of Natrona County and their sponsors: the City of Casper - One Cent Funding, Hilltop Bank and Jonah Bank.

For more information, call 307-315-6323.

