United Way Hosting ‘Grill and Chill’ Event at David Street Station

Tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday, August 24th, 2022), the United Way of Natrona County is hosting an awesome community event at David Street Station.

The official "United Way Grill and Chill" Facebook event page states:

Join us to kick off our 2023 Campaign Season with FREE food, FREE live entertainment provided by Burning Bridges, and chance to meet 35 Natrona County nonprofits and learn about the services they provide!

The Grill and Chill will also feature raffle tickets for gift baskets, as well as beer (for 21+).

WHEN: Wednesday, August 24th, 2022 | 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

WHERE: David Street Station

COST: Free

Make sure to spread the word to all your family members and friends to come out and enjoy this fun afternoon event in downtown Casper.

