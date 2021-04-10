Freedom Flies: Watch Rescued Eagle Hit By Car Return to the Skies

You're gonna have a hard time finding something more American than this. An eagle who was hit by a car and rescued by heroes was recently returned the skies where he belongs.

The Montana Raptor Conservation Center shared this inspiring story of a bald eagle who was hit by a car in Gallatin County a few weeks ago. Passersby who saw the bird hit by the vehicle came to the rescue and got help for the bird who fortunately only suffered minor injuries. But, if they hadn't acted quickly, this could have had a much sadder ending.

Fortunately, it didn't. This eagle flies again and the moment was captured on video and shared on Facebook this week.

The Montana Raptor Conservation Center has been carrying out this mission from God for a long time now. Their official website says they've been around since 1988.

They have a hotline for anyone that comes across a situation like this one. It's (406) 585-1211. In our part of America where eagles are plentiful, it's good to know that help is just around the corner for a bad situation.

For this proud bird, it was a happy ending that we can all enjoy thankfully.

