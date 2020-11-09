Glenrock Police Arrest Suspect in Stabbing on Sunday Morning

Glenrock police arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed another man early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Glenrock Police Department.

At 4:31 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of the Glenrock High School, 225 Oregon Trail.

The first officer there found a stabbing victim, the suspect and witnesses on scene.

Suspect Kenneth James Bigford, 35, was taken to the Converse County Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault and battery.

The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical services and taken to an unidentified health care facility for further treatment.

The initial investigation indicated the suspect and victim had engaged in a verbal

disagreement which became physical and resulted in the victim being stabbed.

Everyone involved was adults and the incident did not involve high school students or a

school activity.

The case remains under investigation, and officers continue to gather information and evidence.

Anyone who has information related to this incident is asked to call the police department at (307) 436-2777.

