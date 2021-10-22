If you don't often drive through Downtown Glenrock, you may not have noticed that there have been some BIG changes happening over the last few months.

Glenrock's "Town Square" is under construction and it looks amazing.

Caspar Building Systems was awarded the contract for the construction of the project last year.

This 4.5 Million dollar project (money was pulled from the town's reserves) will offer year-round family-friendly activities for the entire community and will be located between Birch and Aspen right on 5th Street.

The project will include:

Splash Pad (with seating and shaded areas)

Multiple Parking areas

Basketball Court that transitions to Ice Skating Rink in the Winter

Volleyball Court

Playground

Fire Boulders (fire pits)

Stage

Building: Bathrooms, Deck Overlooking Stage, and rentable Activity Room

Space allocated for future Boys and Girls Club building

The cost to use this facility is free (other than ice skate rentals in the Winter).

I don't know about you but this is definitely something that my family and I are looking forward to, it's going to make next Summer a great one.

