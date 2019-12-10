Gorgeous New Video Shows The Beauty of Wyoming Changing to Winter
I don't mean to brag, but no place looks better transitioning to winter than Wyoming. There's a new video that helps tell that story.
Blake Campbell just dropped this gorgeous video on Vimeo.
Welcome to Winter from Blake Campbell on Vimeo.
Based on what Blake shared on Vimeo, he edited the video while it was directed by Ryan Sheets on behalf of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
I love the fact that Ryan and Blake featured so much of the wildlife that makes Wyoming so iconic. Blake is definitely worth a follow on Vimeo as he obviously has some mad ninja video editing skills.