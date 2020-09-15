Gov. Gordon Extends Wyoming COVID Health Orders

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Tuesday announced that the state will extend its COVID health orders through September 30.

However, health officials announced a change that will permit close-contact sports in indoor settings.

"Health officials have been able to continuously evaluate the easing of those restrictions and the resulting impact," the governor's office said in a news release. "There were minimal issues identified as a result of outdoor contact sports resuming. Health officials will continue to take specific, measured steps in the easing of orders, as conditions warrant."

Current health orders allow outdoor gatherings of no more than half of a venue's capacity with a maximum of 1,000 people permitted provided that social distancing and increased sanitation measures are implemented. Indoor gatherings in a confined space are still limited to 50 people without restrictions and 250 people if social distancing and sanitation measures are incorporated.

Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist say that procedures implemented by school districts throughout Wyoming have been successful in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Those measures include social distancing and mask usage by staff and students.

No school buildings in Wyoming have been required to close.

Wyoming is currently averaging 31 new COVID-19 cases per day.

As of Tuesday, Wyoming has recorded 3,762 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 676 probable cases and 46 deaths.