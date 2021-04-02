Guy Shares Video of UFO He Saw on Casper Mountain from Beartrap

Well, this is most interesting. There's a new video showing an unidentified flying object he saw while in Beartrap Meadow on Casper Mountain recently.

I am the resident skeptic, but even I will admit that this is unusual. For what it's worth, this is a real UFO report that you can look up on MUFON. Here's the case number he shared in his description:

Hunter records bright floating sphere on Casper Mountain in Wyoming.

Source of video MUFON case # 114514

Get our free mobile app

The object hovered near a tree line and he follows its progress beyond that. It's the size of the object that baffles me. It's too large to be a satellite. It's certainly not the shape of a plane. It's not big enough and moves too fast to be the moon. Watch and see what you think.

Most of the recent UFO sightings in Wyoming can be explained away as Starlink Satellites that appear like a stream of lights moving across the sky. This isn't that.

Do you know what it is? By chance, did you see anything like this recently? No matter what it is, it definitely qualifies as strange and it was sighted right here in our own backyard.

LOOK: Casper’s Bridle Trail is Full of Epic Views