Have Milder Winters Turned Casperites ‘Soft’? [OPINION]

So far, this winter season has not been that bad here in Casper... in my opinion, but there has been a lot of complaining, and to me, it seems like a little more than unusual.

I was born here in Casper, and although I was not raised here, I have been back for twenty years. In my combined time living in this great state (and awesome city), I have quite literally witnessed blizzards in June, two feet and more of snow, severe power outages, knocked down trees, closed local roads and highways, and so much more.

In my opinion, the mild winters we have seen as of late has made us "soft". If I'm being honest, I used "us" deliberately, because I'm including myself in the mix. If the temperature drops below the low thirties, I don't even want to leave my own home, let alone driving around.

However, I remember when it took Mother Nature actually not allowing me to leave my home to keep me cooped up.

Get our free mobile app

Again, this is just my opinion and I don't want to sound like what the young folks call the older generation with a "back in my day" quote, but just a few years ago (as in pre-COVID-19), it seemed to me that we were collectively made of sterner stuff.

Or maybe I'm wrong.

Do you agree or disagree?

9 Horrible Casper Intersections In The Winter