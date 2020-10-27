Five Songs That Make You Want To Drive Faster

You weren't doing anything wrong, just driving and fiddling with the radio. But then, THAT song came on.

So now you'll have to explain to the man under those flashing lights behind you that it is not your fault. Who can help themselves when...

RADAR LOVE comes on the radio.

But do you feel like you're still driving a car when Ozzie Osborn's Crazy Train comes blaring through the speakers?

Sometimes it's the music from a band that you might not be that into, but still, that fast beat gets your heart pumping and your adrenaline rushing.

Your friends might never believe that you were listing to The Prodigy - Firestarter.

It's even more helpful when the music is about driving. Or maybe it's better to say that it is a dangerous combination. Like when Steppenwolf's Born To Be Wild hits the speakers.

Have you ever found your foot getting heavier to a song you've never heard before? Mine did when Animal Alpha's - Bundy suddenly started blaring into my ears.

But why stop here. While looking these songs up, I found a YouTube playlist of songs all about driving.

Then there was this playlist from the Fast & Furious movies. All of these tunes are street racing songs.

For the record, I do not advocate listening to any of these tunes while driving. It's just a bad idea.