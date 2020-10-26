Wyoming Reports 387 New Virus Cases as State Closes in on 10,000

The Wyoming Department of Health on Monday reported 387 new COVID-19 cases.

Statewide, 9,783 Wyomingites have been confirmed to have the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Nine more Wyoming residents have died from the respiratory illness.

They include five older Big Horn County residents who all had conditions putting them at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. It's unclear if any of them were hospitalized.

Additionally, older residents in Laramie, Platte, Lincoln and Albany Counties died. In all but one case, they were known to have conditions putting them at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

As of Monday, 6,552 Wyomingites have recovered.

Of the new cases, 89 were reported in Albany County, which is home to the University of Wyoming. Currently, 593 residents there are infected with the virus.

In Natrona County, 47 residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Currently, 410 residents are active cases.