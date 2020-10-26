7 NCSD Students, Staff Positive for Virus; 116 in Quarantine

Karen Snyder/K2 Radio News

On Monday, the Natrona County School District reported seven new COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

They include:

  • A Centennial Junior High student
  • Two Dean Morgan Junior High Students
  • Two Natrona County High School Students
  • A Roosevelt High School Student
  • A Centennial Junior High staff member.

As of Friday, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department has directed 101 students and 15 staff members to quarantine.

Students who are required to quarantine will receive remote learning and instruction.

 

