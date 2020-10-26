On Monday, the Natrona County School District reported seven new COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

They include:

A Centennial Junior High student

Two Dean Morgan Junior High Students

Two Natrona County High School Students

A Roosevelt High School Student

A Centennial Junior High staff member.

As of Friday, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department has directed 101 students and 15 staff members to quarantine.

Students who are required to quarantine will receive remote learning and instruction.