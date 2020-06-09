Here Is a List of the Most In-Demand Jobs Right Now

If you're looking for a job, this is a great place to start.

This pandemic has certainly change a lot of things, hasn't it? It's opened our eyes to what things are important, but also what jobs are sustainable. I'm willing many of us have thought about what kind of positions are essential and irreplaceable. It's not just preparation for what could come in the distant future, but also it could be a good move as we continue to work through this pandemic.

Glassdoor recently published a list of the most in-demand jobs right now.

These are jobs that have seen a surge in openings over the last few months. It was compiled from data collected between March 2 and May 11. Many of these jobs don't require person-to-person interaction to thrive and have proven to be essential for keeping our nation moving.