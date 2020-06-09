UPDATE (11 a.m. Tuesday)

I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne has reopened.

=======================================================

Original Story:

WYDOT has pushed back the estimated opening time for a closed segment of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming the morning after heavy June snowfall closed highways, brought down trees and left thousands without power.

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, as well as the other closed highways, are now expected to reopen sometime between 1:30 p.m.and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The other area road closures include US 287 from Laramie to the Colorado Border, WY 210 between I-80 and Curt Gowdy State Park, and WY 225 from I-80 at Otto Road to Cheyenne. Those closures are expected to be lifted during the same period.

For the latest information on Wyoming road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.