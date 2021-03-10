Hogadon Basin Ski Area Shares Time Lapse Video of Recent Snow

Casperites, ski and snowboarding enthusiast can rejoice. The recent snow storm which blanketed our fair city with heavy snow, blessed us with a good twenty inches high atop Casper Mountain.

The official Hogadon Basin Ski Area Facebook page shared the following video along with a caption that read:

Ski Patrol Opening the chair this A.M.

It’s still deep outside...

#hogadonbasin #timelapse #20inches

It's nice to see all the snow at Hogadon. Considering how uncharacteristically warm it has been so far this year (subtract the few days we broke records for cold temperatures back in February), many were wondering if there would be enough of the wet stuff around to enjoy the outdoors recreational sport.

There is an additional 13 inches of snow expected in Casper this weekend, which should keep the Hogadon Basin Ski Area cold, snowy and ready for some premium outdoor fun.