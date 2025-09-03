30 Years Strong: Hogadon Basin Tune-Up Day Needs Casper’s Help

Like any other area (on the planet), the Hogadon Basin Ski Area requires regular care and maintenance, and coming up later on this month, you have a chance to help out and have some fun at the same time.

On Saturday, September 20th, 2025, it's the 30th annual Hogadon Basin Tune-Up Day.

The Hogadon Basin Tune-Up Day event page on Facebook states:

Gettin' Dirty for 30!

Join us for the 30th annual Hogadon Basin "Tune-Up" Day! We'll start the morning getting our hands dirty to spruce up our local ski area before the upcoming ski season. Then we'll celebrate together with door prizes provided by our incredible sponsors and lunch provided by the Quesadilla King food truck! Plus we’ll have Western Distributers pouring N/A Sierra Nevada beers!

We hope you'll join us September 20th from 9 am - noon at Hogadon Basin Ski Area maintenance shop!

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, September 20th, 2025 | 9:00 am - noon

WHERE: Hogadon Basin Ski Area - 2500 Hogadon Rd, Casper, WY 82601

COST: Free

Local area residents of all ages are invited to get down and dirty high atop Casper Mountain, all while having a good time.

