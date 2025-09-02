Keeping your children active is a most for a healthy lifestyle and right now, parents have another chance to get those kiddos signed up for the C.A.S.P.E.R. (Casper After School Program for Education & Recreation) leagues.

The girls 4th and 5th grade basketball league will be starting soon.

A press release from the City of Casper Sports and Leagues states:

Registration is now open for the C.A.S.P.E.R. 4th & 5th Grade Girls' Basketball League! Kids play on their school team and practice at their school. Games are held at the Casper Recreation Center on Saturdays.

Games are scheduled from November 22nd to January 17th. Participants will receive a reversible jersey to wear for games. Participants are welcome to keep their jersey at the conclusion of the season.

Individual Registration Fee: $18.00

Registration Deadline: Sunday, November 2nd.

Get our free mobile app

Practices will be held on weekdays at schools and the games will be held at the Casper Recreation Center.

Make sure to visit the Casper Recreation Division website here to see all the upcoming sports and follow them on Facebook by clicking here.

Here Are the Most Affordable Stores for Back-to-School Supplies in Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke