Natrona County Road &#038; Weather Report: Sunshine Peeks Through the Haze (9/3/25)

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunshine Peeks Through the Haze (9/3/25)

Kolby Fedore - Townsquare Media

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Expect a warm day with mostly sunny and increasingly hazy skies. There is a low chance (20%) of a shower or thunderstorm confined to the northern mountains this afternoon. #wywx

It will be sunny again today, with a high near 84°. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

104.7 KISS-FM logo
Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry as well.

There is currently one road closure this morning:

  • District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

The 10 Commandments of Casper, Wyoming

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

20 Wyoming Cities and the Celebrities Who Perfectly Represent Them

We asked ChatGPT to assign celebrities that capture each city's vibe and personality. Get ready to look at your city a little bit differently. Here are the celebrities for Wyoming's 20 largest cities.

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

Filed Under: casper road conditions, National Weather Service, Natrona County Road Report, wydot, Wyoming Department of Transportation
Categories: Casper News, Weather, Wyoming News

More From 104.7 KISS-FM