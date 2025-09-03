Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunshine Peeks Through the Haze (9/3/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Expect a warm day with mostly sunny and increasingly hazy skies. There is a low chance (20%) of a shower or thunderstorm confined to the northern mountains this afternoon. #wywx
It will be sunny again today, with a high near 84°. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry as well.
There is currently one road closure this morning:
- District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.
