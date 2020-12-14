Homeowner Shocked to Learn Home Has Been Invaded By a Cow

Home invasions are unfortunately on the rise and it's not just crooks. A new video has been shared by a homeowner who was shocked to learn they had a cow in their home.

There's no location given, but does it really matter where? It's a cow in a house and that's worth talking about.

The homeowner said "ever find a cow in your house?". No is my answer to that question. The comments on YouTube were about as hilarious as you might imagine. Here are a few favorites:

crableg steve - Make a bed on the grill 😋

Tim Spencer - Due to the pandemic, now it's home delivery only. "Beef. It's what's for dinner..." Enough said. :)

You have to wonder what the cow was looking for. Would it have upset her to see milk and hamburger in the fridge? So many questions.