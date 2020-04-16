How Many Hours a Day Are We Binge-Watching During Quarantine?

If you had to put a number on it, what would it be?

How is quarantine treating you? Do you feel like you're getting the hang of working from home while balancing homeschooling your kids at the same time? It's been a struggle. And it's no surprise that people have been turning to streaming services to keep themselves entertained, but also to escape this reality for a few hours.

So how many hours are you binge-watching each day?

A recent survey, from the streaming service Tubi, says that Americans are streaming content eight hours a day. Yep, the amount of time we spend binge-watching during quarantine qualifies as a full-time job. And it sounds like we're returning to our old favorites to help us through this time.

56 percent of people in the survey said they are returning to their favorite shows and watching them on repeat. I mean, why waste time on something you aren't really into, right? I can't tell you how many times I've watched Sex & the City, Seinfeld or the Office. Some things just don't get old.

The survey also revealed that 65 percent of parents are turning to streaming services to entertain their kids. They admitted to allowing their kids to watch more TV during quarantine. Sounds like Netflix is helping parents get their jobs done each day while working from home.