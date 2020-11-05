For the second consecutive day, only staff members and no students in the Natrona County School District were tested positive for COVID-19, according to a prepared statement from the district on Thursday.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department notified the district of one infected staff member each at the Casper Classical Academy, Paradise Valley Elementary and the Central Services Facility.

As of Friday. there were 113 students and 10 staff members in the district who have been directed to quarantine by the health department or their designated healthcare provider, according to the district.

The number of quarantined students rose by 12 from the previous week, and the number of quarantined staff declined by five during that same time.

When students are tested positive, the district provides the applicable student directory information to the health department to assist with contacting the affected individuals. The health department also will provide affected parents or guardians with further information and actions.

If you receive a phone call or message from the health department, please contact them immediately to avoid delays in the contact tracing process.

If your student is identified as a requiring to quarantine or isolate by the health department, the district will work to provide remote learning and instruction.

If you have any questions regarding the process of identifying what constitutes a close contact, questions about quarantine or isolation, or COVID-19 testing please contact the appropriate health officials at the health department at (307) 577-9892.

