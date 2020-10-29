Natrona County School District Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases

Two elementary school staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a prepared statement from the Natrona County School District on Thursday.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department notified the district of the staff members at Lincoln Elementary and Park Elementary schools.

Last Friday, the district added 101 students and 15 staff members had been directed to quarantine by the health department or their designated healthcare provider.

The district has provided the applicable student directory information to the health department to assist with contacting the affected individuals. The health department also will provide affected parents or guardians with further information and actions.

If you receive a phone call or message from the health department, please contact them immediately to avoid delays in the contact tracing process.

If your student is identified as a requiring to quarantine or isolate by the health department, the district will work to provide remote learning and instruction.

If you have any questions regarding the process of identifying what constitutes a close contact, questions about quarantine or isolation, or COVID-19 testing please contact the appropriate health officials at the health department at (307) 577-9892.

