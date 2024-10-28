Comedian Nate Jackson Tells Hilarious Wyoming Cow Tipping Story

Wyoming tends to be the butt of jokes for many a comedian. Sometimes said jokes are funny, some are just stereotypical things outsiders think about us, and others aren't funny at all.

Recently, I came across a TikTok video of one of my favorite comedians, by the name of Nate Jackson. In this particular bit, he begins with some of his famous crowd work. There's a police officer in the front row. He asks him a few questions before he begins telling him a hilarious, but interesting story about a show he did in a small town in Wyoming.

*Be advised, some of the language in the video is NSFW.*

In the caption for the video, Nate stated:

What I like about this joke is that even after telling them exactly what I was going to do… they still had no clue. And it was a huge laugh in the end. You can even see me kinda bask in the laughter if you look closely.

The just over 6-minute video has amassed over 20 million views and has over 3.1 million likes.

I'll be honest, I'm not sure if it was a true story or not (probably not), but it was funny. Now I'm on a personal mission to find out if he's actually been to Wyoming before, and if he hasn't, he has to now.

