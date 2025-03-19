The Awesome, But Hilarious Life Lesson Trevor Noah Taught This Wyoming Native [VIDEO]

Back in March 2018, I had the distinct opportunity and pleasure to see the award winning comedian, Trevor Noah, perform live in Laramie at the University of Wyoming. The tour ended up being the same material that was used on his now mega-hit, Netflix stand up special, Son of Patricia.

While the entire show was intelligently funny and thought provoking, there was one bit that has stuck with me to this day. It was the part where he talked about first moving to America and trying tacos for the first time.

That story alone is hilarious, but the lead up to the joke sheds lights on something that a lot of us Americans do in our everyday conversations. Before we get into though, check out this short clip of the bit below (it starts roughly at the 45 second mark in case you don't want to watch the entire 3-minute video).

If you wondering what specific part I'm talking about, it's when Trevor was going on about people asking you the same questions more than once, as in back to back, like your answer is somehow going to change.

I guarantee we have ALL done it before, but it took a foreigner for me to realize how asinine it really is that we do it.

The bit is funny, mainly because it's true, but since I first saw the joke live, to even seeing it again on Netflix a few months later, I have actively tried to stop doing that. I'm even to the point now that if I do manage to do it (out of habit), I will correct myself to the person I'm speaking to and even quote this part of the special.

It has been eight years since I first saw Trevor live, but this bit lives rent free in my head to this day. All jokes aside (pardon the pun), I really hope it has made me a better person. It truly is ridiculous that we as American still do this.

