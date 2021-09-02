Hurricane Ida Emergency Declaration Includes Wyoming

Despite Wyoming being a landlocked state in the Mountain West, President Joe Biden's emergency declaration related to Hurricane Ida includes the Cowboy State.

That's according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

In a news release Thursday, motor carriers and drivers traveling on Wyoming's roadways are granted an emergency relief from maximum driving time regulations.

Under the order, once a driver has completed a delivery, the driver must receive a minimum of 10 hours off duty if transporting property and a minimum of eight hours off duty if they're transporting people.

Once the order expires, drivers will be back under normal rules.

The order is set to expire at 11:59 P.M. on Sept. 28.

"WYDOT understands the critical importance freight movement has on not just our state but our nation, especially after natural disasters such as Hurricane Ida," WYDOT Director Luke Reiner said. "We hope this emergency order helps bring important supplies to those affected, but we also encourage freight haulers to not drive drowsy or distracted."