I-25 Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles, Overturned Semi South of Bordeaux
I-25 closed to light and high profile vehicles Wheatland to Cheyenne. Wind gusts of 51 mph reported at Bordeaux which is the strongest current report along that stretch.
There was a report of an overturned semi blocking both southbound lanes at milepost 70, which is just south of Bordeaux, but WYDOT says it was cleared a little over an hour ago.
