Downtown Casper Eatery ‘Crav-A-bowl’ Is Closing

Casper is losing one of its favorite downtown restaurants. Crav-A-bowl is closing their doors this Saturday afternoon (December 10th, 2022).

The official Crav-A-bowl Facebook shared a heartfelt message along with a caption that read:

Thank you Casper for all your support, we hope to be back this spring. This is not goodbye forever I promise.

The message read:

It's with a heavy heart that I have to close down Crav-A-bowl. This was not an easy decision, but I promise this is just see you later not goodbye forever. Our last day will be this Saturday. Our hours until then are as follows Today - Friday closing at 2:00 pm Saturday 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

I had the opportunity to speak with owner and operator, Darbi Westman. She stated she's planning on opening back up as a food truck in the spring (2023) and staying open throughout the summer.

Casper does not have a plethora of healthy fast food-esque options, so Crav-A-bowl will definitely be missed.

