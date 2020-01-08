If you Get a Text From the Army for the Draft it’s Fake
The United States Army Recruiting Office has put out an urgent bulletin in regards to recent text messages stating that individuals have been selected for a military draft.
Army recruiting offices have received numerous calls and emails about fake text messages. For a draft to be enacted, Congress and the President of the United States would have to pass official legislation.
A military draft has not been in effect since 1973. If you happen to get one of these text messages, know it is a fake.
Source: US Army Recruiting