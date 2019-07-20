Is Target Hosting an In-Store Harry Potter Party?

Target is looking to celebrate their Harry Potter collection in a big way.

Did you know Target has a Harry Potter line? And no, it's not just clothing. Target has over 500 pieces of Harry Potter-themed items including home decor. I had seen a pillow that had a design of Harry's glasses on it, but I didn't thin anything of it.

Silly me.

Now we're hearing that Target will be hosting an in-store event to celebrate this collection. Sources says that events will be happening at "almost any Target" or "most Targets." If this is happening in our area, it doesn't sound like you want to miss it. The fun will take place Sunday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with readings, photo ops, giveaways, toy demos and a whole lot more.

According to the executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Mark Tritton, this is part of Target's goal of being "the ultimate destination for all things Harry Potter."