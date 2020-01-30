Harry Potter Themed Escape Rooms Are Coming To The Natrona County Library

The Natrona County Library is giving Harry Potter fans and folks that enjoy escape rooms, the chance to experience both together!

Your Hogwarts letter has finally arrived! Come join us at the Library to try your hand at solving clues to escape Professor Vector's detention and make it out of Hogwarts alive. Join us at the Natrona County Library in our Barbara Bush Room for this very special Harry Potter escape room experience on one of the following dates and times (reservations are every 40 minutes):

February 13th, Thursday, from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

February 14th, Friday, from 9:00 am – 4:20 pm

February 15th, Saturday, from 9:00 am – 4:20 pm

Groups of up to 5 can reserve a spot, and kids who can read and problem solve are welcome to join in on the fun accompanied by a parent.

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED!

Call 307-577-READ (7323) to reserve your spot, or visit www.natronacountylibrary.org to get more information.