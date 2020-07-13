Kelly Preston Dies of Breast Cancer at 57

Kelly Preston has passed away at the age of 57. On Sunday (July 12), the actress died after a long battle with breast cancer.

"On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer," a family representative confirmed to PEOPLE.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the rep continued. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

On Instagram, Preston's husband, actor John Travolta, issued an emotional statement about the death of his wife. The two were wed on September 5, 1991.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," he wrote. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

Travolta added that "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," before informing his followers that he will be "taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while."

See his entire post, below:

Preston will be remembered for her many on-screen roles in films like Jerry Maguire, For Love of the Game, Sky High and Gotti.

Preston is survived by Travolta and their two children: Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9. In January 2009, Preston and Travolta's son Jett died at the age of 16.