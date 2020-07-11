Tourist Watches a Yellowstone Bison Do a Dance Number with a Tree

One of the great unsung entertainers in Yellowstone National Park are bison. You never know what these large creatures will be up to. One tourist was surprised to find one doing a dance number with a tree and captured video of that moment.

This person said they were traveling from Alabama to Utah and decided to make Yellowstone a part of their trip. They were glad they did when they came across this obviously very happy bison.

The tree doesn't make for a very fun partner, but he did his best. It's not the first time a bison has rhythm.

Last year, Yellowstone National Park shared a video on Facebook showing a deer getting jiggy with it.

If you travel to Yellowstone and see an animal shaking their booty, be sure to share video with us. We love happy animals.