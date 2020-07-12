Critical Fire Weather for Casper, Parts of 12 Wyoming Counties

Casper, most of Natrona County and all or part of 12 Wyoming counties are under a red flag warning Sunday, meaning critical fire weather is present and residents should be extremely careful to avoid sparking a wildfire.

High temperatures, low humidities and strong winds are combining to create weather especially conducive to new fire starts and extreme fire behavior, according to the warning from the National Weather Service, which is in effect from noon until 8 p.m.

In Casper, highs of 94-98 degrees are expected along with humidity of 7%-12% and winds of 15-20 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

The warning also applies to Casper Mountain.