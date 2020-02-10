Kick It Courtside With The Harlem Globetrotters – Feb 25th

The One, The Only, Harlem Globetrotters are coming through Casper on February 25th at the Events Center for their "Pushing The Limits World Tour" - and your group of 4 can go VIP to kick it courtside!

We've reserved a comfy couch for 4 right next to the action, to make it a memorable night for the whole family! New thrills, high-flying dunks, and unforgettable laugh-out-loud family moments - and the best seats in the house to take it all in. For tickets visit caspereventscenter.com.

Contest runs now until Feb. 23rd.