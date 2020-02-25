Harlem Globetrotters “Pushing The Limits” Tour Rescheduled

Due to inclement weather and road closures, the Harlem Globetrotters 2020 “Pushing the Limits” World Tour stop at the Casper Events Center tonight (Feb. 25th, 2020) at 7:00 pm has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 at 7:00 pm.

*Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, as the Harlem Globetrotters will return to the Casper Events Center on April 7. Tickets previously purchased for Tuesday, Feb. 25 show will be honored for the rescheduled game.*

The Harlem Globetrotters are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 93 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 | 7:00 pm

WHERE: Casper Events Center

COST: Tickets start at $25.00

For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.